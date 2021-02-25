Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,151. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.