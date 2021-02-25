Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Purchases $21,380.00 in Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director John Ross purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $21,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 616,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

