Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 5,852,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,626,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

