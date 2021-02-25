SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.50

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 1812647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

The company has a market cap of £65.47 million and a PE ratio of -35.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.93.

In other SkinBioTherapeutics news, insider Douglas John Quinn sold 126,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,255.20 ($26,463.55).

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. The company focuses on the development of SkinBiotix technology for use in cosmetic, infection control, and eczema applications. It has an agreement with Croda International Plc for the design and manufacture of a new active cosmetic skincare ingredient based on its SkinBiotix skin microbiome technology.

