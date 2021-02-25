Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.84 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $45.84 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

