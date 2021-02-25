SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CAO Eric Woodward Sells 3,000 Shares

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SKYW traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 466,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

