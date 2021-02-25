SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Sells $1,124,593.56 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SKYW stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 466,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,668. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.10.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SkyWest by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.