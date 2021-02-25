Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $138.08. 7,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,979. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $135.50.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,808. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $17,368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

