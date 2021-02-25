Small Love Potion Price Tops $0.0455 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $2.08 million and $1.73 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00504529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00067487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00081804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.02 or 0.00485023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072918 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.