Smartgroup Co. Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:SIQ)

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.14.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

