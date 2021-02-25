Smartshare Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $97,865.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00186814 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

