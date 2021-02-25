SmileDirectClub (SDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.82.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

