Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of SMSI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,614. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.
