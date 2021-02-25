Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

