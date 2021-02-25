Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 8.9%

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.71 and last traded at $63.26. Approximately 25,329,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 22,877,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

