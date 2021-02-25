Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day moving average of $166.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $206.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

