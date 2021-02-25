SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.74

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.74 and traded as high as C$27.56. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$27.41, with a volume of 380,594 shares traded.

SNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

