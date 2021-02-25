SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

