SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Cap of $11.56 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $58.56 or 0.00125312 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00483559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00064681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00080156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00073746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00455136 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

