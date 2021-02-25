Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Shares Down 5.1%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 1,728,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,121,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $518,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

