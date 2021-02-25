Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.75. 5,910,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,522,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

