Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.08 ($17.74) and traded as high as €20.46 ($24.07). Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) shares last traded at €20.12 ($23.67), with a volume of 4,383,473 shares traded.

GLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.70 ($22.00).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.08.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.