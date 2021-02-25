Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/18/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/12/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/10/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

1/13/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

