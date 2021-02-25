Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Gap Up to $10.10

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $14.00. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 44,916 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a PE ratio of -201.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, EVP Leonard L. Ott sold 55,442 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $550,539.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,823 shares in the company, valued at $594,042.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.