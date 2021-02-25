Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.00

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $217.00, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.02.

About Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

