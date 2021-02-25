Solana (SOL) Market Cap Achieves $3.76 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $14.36 or 0.00030051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $271.66 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00728658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039839 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.