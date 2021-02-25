Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,929. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

