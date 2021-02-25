Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 187,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,073. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $808.86 million, a PE ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

