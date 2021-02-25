Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 187,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,073. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $808.86 million, a PE ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solar Capital
Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.
Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.