Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,895. The firm has a market cap of $245.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Solar Senior Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

