SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $350.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,080. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

