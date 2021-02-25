SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 7.7%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $282.72 and last traded at $284.33. Approximately 901,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,338,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.52 and its 200 day moving average is $269.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $309,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

