SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

SWI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. 56,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,665. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In related news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,791,911.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

