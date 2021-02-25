SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.93 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:SWI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

In related news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

