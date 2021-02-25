SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.29 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

SWI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

