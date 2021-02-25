Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $11.85. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

