Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading Down 7.7%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,357,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,381,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Soligenix by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

