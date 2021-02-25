Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading Down 7.7%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,357,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,381,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
SNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.