Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Down 13.9%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. 7,242,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 5,034,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

