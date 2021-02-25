Soliton (SOLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

