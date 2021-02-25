Sologenic Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,357.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $175.89 million and $344,357.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00485330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00079928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00073004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00456745 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,680 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

