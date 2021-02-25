Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BNRPF remained flat at $$2.48 on Thursday. Solon Eiendom ASA has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.75.
About Solon Eiendom ASA
