Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNRPF remained flat at $$2.48 on Thursday. Solon Eiendom ASA has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

About Solon Eiendom ASA

Solon Eiendom ASA acquires, develops, and sells residential real estate properties in Norway. The company was formerly known as Bionor Pharma ASA and changed its name to Solon Eiendom ASA. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

