Solvay’s (SOLVY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOLVY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. AlphaValue cut shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solvay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SOLVY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 4,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.81.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

