SONO (SONO) Achieves Market Cap of $4,067.70

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. SONO has a market cap of $4,067.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,813.13 or 1.00107103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00037923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.68 or 0.00471033 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.53 or 0.00864482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00302164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006759 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00126760 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

