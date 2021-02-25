Sora One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.62 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Sora has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Sora token can currently be purchased for approximately $419.14 or 0.00889094 BTC on major exchanges. Sora has a total market cap of $146.70 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00119598 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

XOR is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. Sora’s official website is sora.org

