Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 7.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 14,264,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,110,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

