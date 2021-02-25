Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 7.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 14,264,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 21,110,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 312.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 180,005 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

