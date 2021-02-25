Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

