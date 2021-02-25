Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) CFO Sells $53,250.40 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.98. 92,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $93.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

