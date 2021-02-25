Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.37

Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 161184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83.

About Source Energy Services Ltd. (SHLE.TO) (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

