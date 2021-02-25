South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,422. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.