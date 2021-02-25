South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.
SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
SJI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 10,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,505. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.