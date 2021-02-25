South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 10,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,505. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.